ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nitto Denko
(OTCPK:NDEKF)
71.55
00
At close: May 25
69.75
-1.8000[-2.52%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67 - 80.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 148M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.4K
Mkt Cap10.6B
P/E14.82
50d Avg. Price68.9
Div / Yield1.88/2.63%
Payout Ratio33.42
EPS174.05
Total Float-

Nitto Denko (OTC:NDEKF), Key Statistics

Nitto Denko (OTC: NDEKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.2B
Trailing P/E
14.82
Forward P/E
15.17
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.82
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.64
Price / Book (mrq)
1.78
Price / EBITDA
7.78
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.02
Earnings Yield
6.75%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.07
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
40.22
Tangible Book value per share
39.29
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
261.4B
Total Assets
1T
Total Liabilities
261.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
36.08%
Net Margin
11.69%
EBIT Margin
16.63%
EBITDA Margin
22.47%
Operating Margin
16.12%