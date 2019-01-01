ñol

Nitto Denko
(OTCPK:NDEKF)
71.55
00
At close: May 25
69.75
-1.8000[-2.52%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low67 - 80.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 148M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.4K
Mkt Cap10.6B
P/E14.82
50d Avg. Price68.9
Div / Yield1.88/2.63%
Payout Ratio33.42
EPS174.05
Total Float-

Nitto Denko (OTC:NDEKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nitto Denko reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$220.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nitto Denko using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nitto Denko Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nitto Denko

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nitto Denko

Q
What were Nitto Denko’s (OTCPK:NDEKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nitto Denko

