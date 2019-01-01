QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.04/2.89%
52 Wk
67.83 - 89.79
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
33.42
Open
-
P/E
12.92
EPS
174.05
Shares
148M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nitto Denko Corp manufactures and sells a variety of industrial and electronics products. The company sells tape products, which include masking tape for painting and printed-circuit boards, double sided tapes, electrical tape, and sealant materials used in the construction industry. Nitto Denko also sells film products, which include surface protective film, fluoroplastic films used to seal pipes and air filters, and porous film that allows air to pass through but seals water and other liquids. The firm also produces electronics, which include flexible printed circuit boards for smartphones and tablets, and medical products such as drug delivery patches and adhesive sheets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nitto Denko Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nitto Denko (NDEKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nitto Denko (OTCPK: NDEKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nitto Denko's (NDEKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nitto Denko.

Q

What is the target price for Nitto Denko (NDEKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nitto Denko

Q

Current Stock Price for Nitto Denko (NDEKF)?

A

The stock price for Nitto Denko (OTCPK: NDEKF) is $70.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:36:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nitto Denko (NDEKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitto Denko.

Q

When is Nitto Denko (OTCPK:NDEKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nitto Denko does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nitto Denko (NDEKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nitto Denko.

Q

What sector and industry does Nitto Denko (NDEKF) operate in?

A

Nitto Denko is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.