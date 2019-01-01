QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Nudg Media Inc a technology company, focuses on the operation of a Website and mobile application for connecting friends, family, consumers, and vendors. It operates Nudg.com, a centralized Internet portal and social media Website that incorporates voice/text messaging, video email, video calling, VoIP calling, and mobile technologies to enable consumers to access real-time information about various products and services through augmented proximity reality search features. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of the US.

Nudg Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nudg Media (NDDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nudg Media (OTCEM: NDDG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nudg Media's (NDDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nudg Media.

Q

What is the target price for Nudg Media (NDDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nudg Media

Q

Current Stock Price for Nudg Media (NDDG)?

A

The stock price for Nudg Media (OTCEM: NDDG) is $0.0004 last updated Wed Apr 21 2021 17:14:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nudg Media (NDDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nudg Media.

Q

When is Nudg Media (OTCEM:NDDG) reporting earnings?

A

Nudg Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nudg Media (NDDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nudg Media.

Q

What sector and industry does Nudg Media (NDDG) operate in?

A

Nudg Media is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.