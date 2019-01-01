Nudg Media Inc a technology company, focuses on the operation of a Website and mobile application for connecting friends, family, consumers, and vendors. It operates Nudg.com, a centralized Internet portal and social media Website that incorporates voice/text messaging, video email, video calling, VoIP calling, and mobile technologies to enable consumers to access real-time information about various products and services through augmented proximity reality search features. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of the US.