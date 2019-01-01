ñol

Nordic Semiconductor
(OTCPK:NDCVF)
20.03
00
At close: Jun 1
9.9155
-10.1145[-50.50%]
After Hours: 7:09AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16.4 - 37
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 191M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E42.17
50d Avg. Price20
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float-

Nordic Semiconductor (OTC:NDCVF), Key Statistics

Nordic Semiconductor (OTC: NDCVF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.4B
Trailing P/E
42.17
Forward P/E
28.25
PE Ratio (TTM)
42.17
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.94
Price / Book (mrq)
7.76
Price / EBITDA
24.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
22.04
Earnings Yield
2.37%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.58
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.58
Tangible Book value per share
2.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
146.2M
Total Assets
639.3M
Total Liabilities
146.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.47
Gross Margin
58.89%
Net Margin
15.67%
EBIT Margin
19.05%
EBITDA Margin
24.96%
Operating Margin
18.83%