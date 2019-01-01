QQQ
Nedbank Group Ltd is a financial services provider that offers corporate, retail, and investment banking services; insurance; asset management; and wealth management. It operates predominantly in South Africa. Net interest income from lending activities accounts for roughly half of the company's total revenue. The firm generates its other revenue from fees, commissions, and insurance premiums. By segment, retail and business banking, which includes smaller businesses, generates more than half of the company's revenue, and corporate and investment banking accounts for more than a quarter of the company's total revenue. The remaining revenue comes from insurance, asset management, and wealth management.

Nedbank Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nedbank Group (NDBKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nedbank Group (OTCPK: NDBKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nedbank Group's (NDBKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nedbank Group.

Q

What is the target price for Nedbank Group (NDBKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nedbank Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Nedbank Group (NDBKF)?

A

The stock price for Nedbank Group (OTCPK: NDBKF) is $14.45 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:26:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nedbank Group (NDBKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nedbank Group.

Q

When is Nedbank Group (OTCPK:NDBKF) reporting earnings?

A

Nedbank Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nedbank Group (NDBKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nedbank Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Nedbank Group (NDBKF) operate in?

A

Nedbank Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.