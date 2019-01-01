QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Nascent Wine Co Inc engages in the distribution of food and non-food products. It distributes a full line of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared entrees & desserts, and a full line of canned and dry goods, fresh meats and imported specialties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nascent Wine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nascent Wine (NCTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nascent Wine (OTCEM: NCTW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nascent Wine's (NCTW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nascent Wine.

Q

What is the target price for Nascent Wine (NCTW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nascent Wine

Q

Current Stock Price for Nascent Wine (NCTW)?

A

The stock price for Nascent Wine (OTCEM: NCTW) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 16:34:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nascent Wine (NCTW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nascent Wine.

Q

When is Nascent Wine (OTCEM:NCTW) reporting earnings?

A

Nascent Wine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nascent Wine (NCTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nascent Wine.

Q

What sector and industry does Nascent Wine (NCTW) operate in?

A

Nascent Wine is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.