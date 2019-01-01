Nabtesco manufactures and sells motion control technology-based components and equipment to various industries. Its four main segments include: component solutions, transport solutions, accessibility solutions, and manufacturing solutions. The company has the leading global share with its precision reduction gears for industrial robots, as well as the top share in Japan with its key products for other segments, and it has a long-term record of supplying its products to major players in their respective industries, such as Fanuc, Boeing, Komatsu, and Japan Railways. The company was established in 2003 as a result of the merger of Teijin Seiki and Nabco, and it is headquartered in Tokyo.