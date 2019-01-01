QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.35/2.16%
52 Wk
16 - 22.4
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
12.41
Open
-
P/E
6.36
EPS
-20.74
Shares
240.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Nabtesco manufactures and sells motion control technology-based components and equipment to various industries. Its four main segments include: component solutions, transport solutions, accessibility solutions, and manufacturing solutions. The company has the leading global share with its precision reduction gears for industrial robots, as well as the top share in Japan with its key products for other segments, and it has a long-term record of supplying its products to major players in their respective industries, such as Fanuc, Boeing, Komatsu, and Japan Railways. The company was established in 2003 as a result of the merger of Teijin Seiki and Nabco, and it is headquartered in Tokyo.

Nabtesco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nabtesco (NCTKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nabtesco (OTCPK: NCTKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nabtesco's (NCTKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nabtesco.

Q

What is the target price for Nabtesco (NCTKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nabtesco

Q

Current Stock Price for Nabtesco (NCTKY)?

A

The stock price for Nabtesco (OTCPK: NCTKY) is $16 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:34:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nabtesco (NCTKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nabtesco.

Q

When is Nabtesco (OTCPK:NCTKY) reporting earnings?

A

Nabtesco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nabtesco (NCTKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nabtesco.

Q

What sector and industry does Nabtesco (NCTKY) operate in?

A

Nabtesco is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.