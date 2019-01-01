ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
48North Cannabis
(OTC:NCNNF)
0.058
00
At close: Sep 2
0.09
0.0320[55.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.16
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 225.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap13.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for 48North Cannabis

No Data

48North Cannabis Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for 48North Cannabis (NCNNF)?
A

There is no price target for 48North Cannabis

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for 48North Cannabis (NCNNF)?
A

There is no analyst for 48North Cannabis

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for 48North Cannabis (NCNNF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for 48North Cannabis

Q
Is the Analyst Rating 48North Cannabis (NCNNF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for 48North Cannabis

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.