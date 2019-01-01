National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), Dividends

National CineMedia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National CineMedia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for National CineMedia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 7, 2022.
The next dividend payout for National CineMedia ($NCMI) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of National CineMedia (NCMI) shares by May 23, 2022
The next dividend for National CineMedia (NCMI) will be on May 20, 2022 and will be $0.03
National CineMedia has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National CineMedia (NCMI) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.