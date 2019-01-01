ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nitori Holdings
(OTCPK:NCLTY)
9.95
-0.20[-1.97%]
At close: Jun 3
9.95
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.89 - 10.1
52 Week High/Low9.23 - 21.29
Open / Close10.1 / 9.95
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.84.4K / 241.8K
Mkt Cap11.2B
P/E15.42
50d Avg. Price10.84
Div / Yield0.11/1.13%
Payout Ratio15.08
EPS19.35
Total Float-

Nitori Holdings (OTC:NCLTY), Key Statistics

Nitori Holdings (OTC: NCLTY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.1B
Trailing P/E
15.42
Forward P/E
14.49
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.52
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.84
Price / Book (mrq)
2.04
Price / EBITDA
8.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.55
Earnings Yield
6.48%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.99
Tangible Book value per share
4.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
251B
Total Assets
983.8B
Total Liabilities
251B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.19
Gross Margin
52.43%
Net Margin
11.4%
EBIT Margin
16.49%
EBITDA Margin
16.49%
Operating Margin
15.89%