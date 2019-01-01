QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Energy. Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Ncondezi Energy Ltd is a power development company. It principally engages in the integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project located near Tete in northern Mozambique. The business is organized into three operating segments, which include Mine project, Power project, and Corporate. It's business activities involves in the exploration for coal and development of coal mine in Mozambique, develops approximately 300 megawatts (MW) integrated power plant.

Analyst Ratings

Ncondezi Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ncondezi Energy (OTCEM: NCDZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ncondezi Energy's (NCDZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ncondezi Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ncondezi Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF)?

A

The stock price for Ncondezi Energy (OTCEM: NCDZF) is $0.0172 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 14:38:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ncondezi Energy.

Q

When is Ncondezi Energy (OTCEM:NCDZF) reporting earnings?

A

Ncondezi Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ncondezi Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Ncondezi Energy (NCDZF) operate in?

A

Ncondezi Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.