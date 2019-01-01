|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ncondezi Energy (OTCEM: NCDZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Ncondezi Energy.
There is no analysis for Ncondezi Energy
The stock price for Ncondezi Energy (OTCEM: NCDZF) is $0.0172 last updated Tue Nov 02 2021 14:38:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ncondezi Energy.
Ncondezi Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Ncondezi Energy.
Ncondezi Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.