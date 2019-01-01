ñol

New City Development
(OTCPK:NCDGF)

New City Development (OTC:NCDGF), Quotes and News Summary

New City Development (OTC: NCDGF)

New City Development Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in three segments: Property development and investment; Operation of supermarket retail and the Trading of buses. It operates mainly in the People's Republic of China. The company generates a vast majority of its revenue from the Operation of supermarket retail.
New City Development Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy New City Development (NCDGF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of New City Development (OTCPK: NCDGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are New City Development's (NCDGF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for New City Development.

Q
What is the target price for New City Development (NCDGF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for New City Development

Q
Current Stock Price for New City Development (NCDGF)?
A

The stock price for New City Development (OTCPK: NCDGF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does New City Development (NCDGF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New City Development.

Q
When is New City Development (OTCPK:NCDGF) reporting earnings?
A

New City Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is New City Development (NCDGF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for New City Development.

Q
What sector and industry does New City Development (NCDGF) operate in?
A

New City Development is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate—Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.