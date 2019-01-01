Newcore Gold (OTC:NCAUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Newcore Gold
Newcore Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Newcore Gold (OTCQX: NCAUF) was reported by Raymond James on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NCAUF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Newcore Gold (OTCQX: NCAUF) was provided by Raymond James, and Newcore Gold downgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Newcore Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Newcore Gold was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Newcore Gold (NCAUF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Newcore Gold (NCAUF) is trading at is $0.33, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.