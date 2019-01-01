Northsight Capital Inc principal business is to provide a wide variety of online directories for a broad range of businesses. Its customers consist of the various businesses engaged in the lawful sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products, including retail shops, medical dispensaries, head shops, growers, distributors, suppliers, and vendors. The company's websites include WeedDepot.com, RateMyStrain.com, 420Careers.com, MJBizWire.com, MarijuanaRecipes.com, MarijuanaSelfies.com, Wiki-Weed.com, MarijuanaMD.com, and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com. Geographically all the operation is functioned through the US.