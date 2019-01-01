QQQ
Northsight Capital Inc principal business is to provide a wide variety of online directories for a broad range of businesses. Its customers consist of the various businesses engaged in the lawful sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products, including retail shops, medical dispensaries, head shops, growers, distributors, suppliers, and vendors. The company's websites include WeedDepot.com, RateMyStrain.com, 420Careers.com, MJBizWire.com, MarijuanaRecipes.com, MarijuanaSelfies.com, Wiki-Weed.com, MarijuanaMD.com, and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com. Geographically all the operation is functioned through the US.

Northsight Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northsight Capital (NCAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northsight Capital (OTC: NCAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northsight Capital's (NCAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northsight Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Northsight Capital (NCAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northsight Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Northsight Capital (NCAP)?

A

The stock price for Northsight Capital (OTC: NCAP) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jul 02 2021 16:12:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northsight Capital (NCAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northsight Capital.

Q

When is Northsight Capital (OTC:NCAP) reporting earnings?

A

Northsight Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northsight Capital (NCAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northsight Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Northsight Capital (NCAP) operate in?

A

Northsight Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.