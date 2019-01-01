QQQ
Newberry Specialty Bakers Inc is a food products supplier. The company provides wholesale specialty baked goods to the grocery and food-service industry. It offers products including scones, cakes, pastries, pie shells, Latin desserts, cookies, and others.

Newberry Specialty Bakers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newberry Specialty Bakers (OTCEM: NBRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Newberry Specialty Bakers's (NBRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newberry Specialty Bakers.

Q

What is the target price for Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newberry Specialty Bakers

Q

Current Stock Price for Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY)?

A

The stock price for Newberry Specialty Bakers (OTCEM: NBRY) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:39:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newberry Specialty Bakers.

Q

When is Newberry Specialty Bakers (OTCEM:NBRY) reporting earnings?

A

Newberry Specialty Bakers does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newberry Specialty Bakers.

Q

What sector and industry does Newberry Specialty Bakers (NBRY) operate in?

A

Newberry Specialty Bakers is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.