Brown (N) Group PLC is an apparel, footwear, and homeware retailer, based in the UK. The company's main brands are Simply Be, JD Williams, and Jacamo. The JD Williams brand is targeted to plus-size consumers with ranges for women, men, home, and kids. Simply Be offers fashion items to women of all sizes, while Jacamo offers collections for men in a wide size range (from small to 5XL). The main markets are the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers also credit-line facilities to its customers. N Brown Group offers products mainly through the online channel; however, the company also owns stores.