Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
249.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
460.5M
Outstanding
Brown (N) Group PLC is an apparel, footwear, and homeware retailer, based in the UK. The company's main brands are Simply Be, JD Williams, and Jacamo. The JD Williams brand is targeted to plus-size consumers with ranges for women, men, home, and kids. Simply Be offers fashion items to women of all sizes, while Jacamo offers collections for men in a wide size range (from small to 5XL). The main markets are the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. The company offers also credit-line facilities to its customers. N Brown Group offers products mainly through the online channel; however, the company also owns stores.

Brown (N) Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Brown (N) Group (NBRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brown (N) Group (OTCPK: NBRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Brown (N) Group's (NBRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brown (N) Group.

Q

What is the target price for Brown (N) Group (NBRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brown (N) Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Brown (N) Group (NBRNF)?

A

The stock price for Brown (N) Group (OTCPK: NBRNF) is $0.5417 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 15:36:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brown (N) Group (NBRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brown (N) Group.

Q

When is Brown (N) Group (OTCPK:NBRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Brown (N) Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brown (N) Group (NBRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brown (N) Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Brown (N) Group (NBRNF) operate in?

A

Brown (N) Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.