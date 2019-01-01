ñol

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK
(AMEX:NBO)
10.55
0.02[0.19%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low10.48 - 10.55
52 Week High/Low9.74 - 13.6
Open / Close10.48 / 10.53
Float / Outstanding5.1M / 5.1M
Vol / Avg.16.2K / 11.7K
Mkt Cap53.6M
P/E15.49
50d Avg. Price10.58
Div / Yield0.47/4.48%
Payout Ratio69.41
EPS-
Total Float5.1M

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO), Dividends

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.53%

Annual Dividend

$0.4716

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK ($NBO) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO)?
A

NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (NBO) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

