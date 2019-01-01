QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
717.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.45
EPS
-0.01
Shares
102.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Noble Metal Group Inc is a junior mineral exploration company. It engages in the exploration and development of its mineral properties for precious and base metals located in the Placer Mining Properties and Cariboo Mining Division.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noble Metal Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noble Metal Group (NBMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noble Metal Group (OTCEM: NBMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noble Metal Group's (NBMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Noble Metal Group.

Q

What is the target price for Noble Metal Group (NBMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Noble Metal Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Noble Metal Group (NBMLF)?

A

The stock price for Noble Metal Group (OTCEM: NBMLF) is $0.007 last updated Today at 2:38:00 PM.

Q

Does Noble Metal Group (NBMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noble Metal Group.

Q

When is Noble Metal Group (OTCEM:NBMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Noble Metal Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Noble Metal Group (NBMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noble Metal Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Noble Metal Group (NBMLF) operate in?

A

Noble Metal Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.