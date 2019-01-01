|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of NBI (OTCEM: NBIIP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for NBI.
There is no analysis for NBI
The stock price for NBI (OTCEM: NBIIP) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for NBI.
NBI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for NBI.
NBI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.