There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
NewBridge Global Ventures Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of providing business consulting services to companies in the medical marijuana and cannabis related industries. The services include strategic advisory and services, business services, marketing services, acquisition and development services, and strategic partnership and consolidation services. It is focused on providing services to global education of healthcare professionals and institutions, international producers, processors and distributors and ancillary and supporting technologies.

NewBridge Global Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCEM: NBGV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NewBridge Global Ventures's (NBGV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NewBridge Global Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NewBridge Global Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV)?

A

The stock price for NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCEM: NBGV) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:32:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NewBridge Global Ventures.

Q

When is NewBridge Global Ventures (OTCEM:NBGV) reporting earnings?

A

NewBridge Global Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NewBridge Global Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does NewBridge Global Ventures (NBGV) operate in?

A

NewBridge Global Ventures is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.