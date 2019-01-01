ñol

National Bank of Greece
(OTCPK:NBGIF)
3.7501
0.0901[2.46%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low3.75 - 3.75
52 Week High/Low2.51 - 4.45
Open / Close3.75 / 3.75
Float / Outstanding- / 914.7M
Vol / Avg.10K / 11K
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E7.81
50d Avg. Price3.73
Div / Yield0.13/3.56%
Payout Ratio26.32
EPS0.39
Total Float-

National Bank of Greece (OTC:NBGIF), Dividends

National Bank of Greece issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Bank of Greece generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

National Bank of Greece Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece.

Q
What date did I need to own National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece.

Q
How much per share is the next National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece.

Q
What is the dividend yield for National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece.

