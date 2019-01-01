National Bank of Greece SA ADR (OTC:NBGCY), Dividends

National Bank of Greece SA ADR issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Bank of Greece SA ADR generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for National Bank of Greece SA ADR.
