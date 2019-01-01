ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nippon Building Fund
(OTCPK:NBFJF)
5500.00
00
At close: Jan 25
5766.0913
266.0913[4.84%]
After Hours: 7:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5500 - 6387.86
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap9.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Nippon Building Fund (OTC:NBFJF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nippon Building Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nippon Building Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nippon Building Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nippon Building Fund (OTCPK:NBFJF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Building Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nippon Building Fund (OTCPK:NBFJF)?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Building Fund

Q
What were Nippon Building Fund’s (OTCPK:NBFJF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nippon Building Fund

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.