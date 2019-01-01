Nippon Building Fund Inc is a Japanese real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of properties in the Greater Tokyo area. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of large corporate office buildings. The majority of these are located in the five wards of Tokyo's central business district. Office space located throughout the rest of Tokyo also makes up a substantial percentage of Nippon Building Fund's assets. The company derives the majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Nippon Building Fund's largest customers are firms from the service, electrical equipment, and information and communications industries in terms of square footage used.