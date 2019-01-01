QQQ
Nippon Building Fund Inc is a Japanese real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of properties in the Greater Tokyo area. The company's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of large corporate office buildings. The majority of these are located in the five wards of Tokyo's central business district. Office space located throughout the rest of Tokyo also makes up a substantial percentage of Nippon Building Fund's assets. The company derives the majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Nippon Building Fund's largest customers are firms from the service, electrical equipment, and information and communications industries in terms of square footage used.

Nippon Building Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nippon Building Fund (OTCPK: NBFJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nippon Building Fund's (NBFJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nippon Building Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nippon Building Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF)?

A

The stock price for Nippon Building Fund (OTCPK: NBFJF) is $5500 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 20:11:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nippon Building Fund.

Q

When is Nippon Building Fund (OTCPK:NBFJF) reporting earnings?

A

Nippon Building Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nippon Building Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Nippon Building Fund (NBFJF) operate in?

A

Nippon Building Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.