ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
No Borders
(OTCPK:NBDR)
0.0049
00
At close: May 24
0.01
0.0051[104.08%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

No Borders (OTC:NBDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

No Borders reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of No Borders using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

No Borders Questions & Answers

Q
When is No Borders (OTCPK:NBDR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for No Borders

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for No Borders (OTCPK:NBDR)?
A

There are no earnings for No Borders

Q
What were No Borders’s (OTCPK:NBDR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for No Borders

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.