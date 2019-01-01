QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
No Borders Inc is a Multifaceted boutique brand developing and marketing business focusing on impacting verticals with software through product development, deployment, branding, program management, social media strategy, and business consulting. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates revenues and value growth by developing, acquiring, and delivering technology enabled solutions to clients around the globe. It focuses on deploying marketing, consulting, e-commerce, technology development, and software products in verticals whose existing market participants are behind the curve of technological adoption, creating outsized disruption and profitability opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

No Borders Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy No Borders (NBDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of No Borders (OTCPK: NBDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are No Borders's (NBDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for No Borders.

Q

What is the target price for No Borders (NBDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for No Borders

Q

Current Stock Price for No Borders (NBDR)?

A

The stock price for No Borders (OTCPK: NBDR) is $0.0012 last updated Today at 3:24:27 PM.

Q

Does No Borders (NBDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for No Borders.

Q

When is No Borders (OTCPK:NBDR) reporting earnings?

A

No Borders does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is No Borders (NBDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for No Borders.

Q

What sector and industry does No Borders (NBDR) operate in?

A

No Borders is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.