No Borders Inc is a Multifaceted boutique brand developing and marketing business focusing on impacting verticals with software through product development, deployment, branding, program management, social media strategy, and business consulting. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates revenues and value growth by developing, acquiring, and delivering technology enabled solutions to clients around the globe. It focuses on deploying marketing, consulting, e-commerce, technology development, and software products in verticals whose existing market participants are behind the curve of technological adoption, creating outsized disruption and profitability opportunities.