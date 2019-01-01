ñol

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech
(OTCPK:NBBTF)
0.0802
00
At close: Apr 21
0.10
0.0198[24.69%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.7K
Mkt Cap160.6M
P/E35.76
50d Avg. Price0.08
Div / Yield0/0.48%
Payout Ratio17.05
EPS-
Total Float-

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTC:NBBTF), Dividends

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Natural Beauty Bio-Tech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Natural Beauty Bio-Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q
What date did I need to own Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q
How much per share is the next Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (NBBTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech (OTCPK:NBBTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natural Beauty Bio-Tech.

