ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
National American
(OTCQB:NAUH)
0.091
-0.119[-56.67%]
At close: May 31
0.1052
0.0142[15.60%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.2M / 24.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.8K
Mkt Cap2.2M
P/E0.62
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

National American (OTC:NAUH), Dividends

National American issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National American generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.18

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

National American Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next National American (NAUH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National American.

Q
What date did I need to own National American (NAUH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National American (NAUH). The last dividend payout was on October 6, 2017 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next National American (NAUH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for National American (NAUH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on October 6, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for National American (OTCQB:NAUH)?
A

The most current yield for National American (NAUH) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 4, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.