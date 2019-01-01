ñol

Natures Sunshine Products
(NASDAQ:NATR)
11.99
-0.27[-2.20%]
At close: Jun 3
11.99
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low11.94 - 12.42
52 Week High/Low11.52 - 20.61
Open / Close12.42 / 11.99
Float / Outstanding13.2M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.49.5K / 72.6K
Mkt Cap233.5M
P/E11.46
50d Avg. Price15.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float13.2M

Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR), Dividends

Natures Sunshine Products issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Natures Sunshine Products generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.12%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Mar 22, 2017
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Natures Sunshine Products Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natures Sunshine Products. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 3, 2017.

Q
What date did I need to own Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natures Sunshine Products (NATR). The last dividend payout was on April 3, 2017 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Natures Sunshine Products (NATR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on April 3, 2017

Q
What is the dividend yield for Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)?
A

Natures Sunshine Products has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) was $0.10 and was paid out next on April 3, 2017.

