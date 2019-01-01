National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Dividends

National Instruments issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash National Instruments generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for National Instruments. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on May 31, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for National Instruments (NATI). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.28
There are no upcoming dividends for National Instruments (NATI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on May 31, 2022
National Instruments has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for National Instruments (NATI) was $0.28 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.