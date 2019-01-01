QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 6.97
Mkt Cap
0.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
80.6K
Outstanding
Nanovation Microtech Inc is engaged in developing an application for the iPhone, iPad and Apple watch companies. It generates revenue from sales of paid apps as well as revenue from advertisements published on certain apps.

Nanovation Microtech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanovation Microtech (NANN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanovation Microtech (OTCPK: NANN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nanovation Microtech's (NANN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanovation Microtech.

Q

What is the target price for Nanovation Microtech (NANN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanovation Microtech

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanovation Microtech (NANN)?

A

The stock price for Nanovation Microtech (OTCPK: NANN) is $0.0072 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:19:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanovation Microtech (NANN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanovation Microtech.

Q

When is Nanovation Microtech (OTCPK:NANN) reporting earnings?

A

Nanovation Microtech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanovation Microtech (NANN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanovation Microtech.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanovation Microtech (NANN) operate in?

A

Nanovation Microtech is in the sector and industry.