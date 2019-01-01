QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nan Hai Corp Ltd operates as an investment holding company. Its segments include Enterprise cloud services; Property development; Culture and media services; News media business; Innovative business and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Property development segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Nan Hai Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nan Hai Corp (NANHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nan Hai Corp (OTCPK: NANHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nan Hai Corp's (NANHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nan Hai Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Nan Hai Corp (NANHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nan Hai Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Nan Hai Corp (NANHF)?

A

The stock price for Nan Hai Corp (OTCPK: NANHF) is $0.025 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 18:14:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nan Hai Corp (NANHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nan Hai Corp.

Q

When is Nan Hai Corp (OTCPK:NANHF) reporting earnings?

A

Nan Hai Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nan Hai Corp (NANHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nan Hai Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Nan Hai Corp (NANHF) operate in?

A

Nan Hai Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.