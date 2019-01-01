QQQ
North American Exploration Corp provides contract personnel for exploration programs. The company offers project design and management such as Literature Searches, Land Status Searches, Claim Staking, Soil Sampling, Rock Sampling, Drill Site Supervision, Magnetic Surveys, Core and Chip Logging and other services that might arise in the exploration industry.

North American Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North American Explr (NAMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North American Explr (OTCEM: NAMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North American Explr's (NAMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North American Explr.

Q

What is the target price for North American Explr (NAMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North American Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for North American Explr (NAMX)?

A

The stock price for North American Explr (OTCEM: NAMX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 19:16:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North American Explr (NAMX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North American Explr.

Q

When is North American Explr (OTCEM:NAMX) reporting earnings?

A

North American Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North American Explr (NAMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North American Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does North American Explr (NAMX) operate in?

A

North American Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.