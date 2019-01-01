ñol

Northern Dynasty Minerals
(AMEX:NAK)
0.3063
-0.0112[-3.53%]
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low0.31 - 0.31
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 0.62
Open / Close0.31 / 0.31
Float / Outstanding463.4M / 529.8M
Vol / Avg.901.1K / 5.2M
Mkt Cap162.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float463.4M

Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK), Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Northern Dynasty Minerals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Northern Dynasty Minerals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q
What date did I need to own Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q
How much per share is the next Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Northern Dynasty Minerals (AMEX:NAK)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Dynasty Minerals.

