Nabaltec Stock (OTC:NABXF), Quotes and News Summary

Nabaltec AG engages is a company involved in the chemical business. The product portfolio includes - Aluminium hydroxide, boehmite, alumina, synthetic sintered mullite, and ceramic masses. The company functions in two segments - Functional Fillers and Speciality Alumina. It generates maximum revenue from the Functional Fillers segment. The Functional Fillers segment develops specialized aluminum hydroxide-based products and the specialty alumina segment develops materials for a wide variety of industries based on all-natural ingredients.