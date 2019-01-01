QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
6.4 - 7.6
Vol / Avg.
4.7K/1.8K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
3.6 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
588.2M
Payout Ratio
Open
7.6
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
91.9M
Outstanding
Menzies (John) PLC provides support services to logistic companies. The company operates a business in ground handling, cargo handling, cargo forwarding and distribution. It only one operating segment: The aviation segment. The Aviation segment provides ground handling and cargo services as well as into-plane fuelling and fuel farm management services across the world. The company's operations are in the Americas, EMEA, and Rest of World.

Analyst Ratings

Menzies (John) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Menzies (John) (MZTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Menzies (John) (OTCPK: MZTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Menzies (John)'s (MZTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Menzies (John).

Q

What is the target price for Menzies (John) (MZTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Menzies (John)

Q

Current Stock Price for Menzies (John) (MZTLF)?

A

The stock price for Menzies (John) (OTCPK: MZTLF) is $6.4 last updated Today at 4:14:43 PM.

Q

Does Menzies (John) (MZTLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Menzies (John) (OTCPK:MZTLF) reporting earnings?

A

Menzies (John) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Menzies (John) (MZTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Menzies (John).

Q

What sector and industry does Menzies (John) (MZTLF) operate in?

A

Menzies (John) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.