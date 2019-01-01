QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Medizone International Inc is the business of disinfection. The firm's primary focus is hospital disinfection. Its main product is AsepticSure. It is an ozone-based disinfectant formula used for disinfection of surfaces in hospitals, clinics, hotels, sporting venues and also in the food industry and long-term care facilities and other infrastructures.

Medizone International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medizone International (MZEIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medizone International's (MZEIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medizone International.

Q

What is the target price for Medizone International (MZEIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medizone International

Q

Current Stock Price for Medizone International (MZEIQ)?

A

The stock price for Medizone International (OTC: MZEIQ) is $0.005 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 19:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medizone International (MZEIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medizone International.

Q

When is Medizone International (OTC:MZEIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Medizone International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medizone International (MZEIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medizone International.

Q

What sector and industry does Medizone International (MZEIQ) operate in?

A

Medizone International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.