There is no Press for this Ticker
Advanced Human Imaging Ltd is an Australian smartphone-based human scanning technology, with a diverse range of data-driven applications across multiple industries. Its CompleteScan technology is a multi-scan solution comprising of BodyScan, FaceScan, and DermaScan unlocking body dimension, composition, and a multitude of biometric markers and risks. The firm operates into the one reportable segment being technological development. The primary revenue stream is software development kits provided to customers by way. A secondary stream of revenue includes integration fees, license fees other application development and support fees.

Advanced Human Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Advanced Human Imaging (OTCGM: MYZQF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Advanced Human Imaging's (MYZQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Advanced Human Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Advanced Human Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF)?

A

The stock price for Advanced Human Imaging (OTCGM: MYZQF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Human Imaging.

Q

When is Advanced Human Imaging (OTCGM:MYZQF) reporting earnings?

A

Advanced Human Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Advanced Human Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Advanced Human Imaging (MYZQF) operate in?

A

Advanced Human Imaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.