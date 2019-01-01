Advanced Human Imaging Ltd is an Australian smartphone-based human scanning technology, with a diverse range of data-driven applications across multiple industries. Its CompleteScan technology is a multi-scan solution comprising of BodyScan, FaceScan, and DermaScan unlocking body dimension, composition, and a multitude of biometric markers and risks. The firm operates into the one reportable segment being technological development. The primary revenue stream is software development kits provided to customers by way. A secondary stream of revenue includes integration fees, license fees other application development and support fees.