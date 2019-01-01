QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
MySale Group PLC is an international online retailer with established online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The group provides customers with access to brands and products at discounted prices whilst simultaneously providing brand partners with unique inventory and sales solutions. The group's flash sales websites host time-limited sales in each of its territories. The group's flash sales brands are OzSale and BuyInvite in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, MySale in Australia, New Zealand Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, and Cocosa in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Whilst the retail brands are Deals Direct, OO.com.au, and Top Buy in Australia.

MySale Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MySale Gr (MYRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MySale Gr (OTCGM: MYRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MySale Gr's (MYRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MySale Gr.

Q

What is the target price for MySale Gr (MYRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MySale Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for MySale Gr (MYRPF)?

A

The stock price for MySale Gr (OTCGM: MYRPF) is $0.17 last updated Mon Feb 22 2021 14:48:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MySale Gr (MYRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MySale Gr.

Q

When is MySale Gr (OTCGM:MYRPF) reporting earnings?

A

MySale Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MySale Gr (MYRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MySale Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does MySale Gr (MYRPF) operate in?

A

MySale Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.