MySale Group PLC is an international online retailer with established online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, South-East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The group provides customers with access to brands and products at discounted prices whilst simultaneously providing brand partners with unique inventory and sales solutions. The group's flash sales websites host time-limited sales in each of its territories. The group's flash sales brands are OzSale and BuyInvite in Australia, NzSale in New Zealand, SingSale in Singapore, MySale in Australia, New Zealand Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, and Cocosa in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Whilst the retail brands are Deals Direct, OO.com.au, and Top Buy in Australia.