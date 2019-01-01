Meyer Burger Technology AG operates in the technology sector of Switzerland. Its business involves building equipment to produce solar cells, modules, and systems. Meyer's activities are divided into the reportable segments, Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules. With its main focus on providing equipment for the solar industry, most of its proceeds come from the Photovoltaics segment. It covers the entire photovoltaic value chain comprising of the processes involved in the conversion of sunlight into solar energy. In addition, the company also serves other markets such as optoelectronics and semiconductors, which are a part of its Specialized Technologies segment. Meyer sells its products worldwide and derives a majority of its revenue from its Asian market.