Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd operates and manages airports primarily in Southeast Asia. Its airports can serve international, domestic, and regional flights. The company has two operating segments: Malaysia operations and Overseas operations. Malaysia operations segment includes Duty free and non-dutiable goods; Airport services; Agriculture and horticulture; Hotel and Project and repair maintenance. Overseas operations segment includes Airport services and Project and repair maintenance. It generates maximum revenue from Airport services in the Malaysia operations segment.