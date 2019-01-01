QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd operates and manages airports primarily in Southeast Asia. Its airports can serve international, domestic, and regional flights. The company has two operating segments: Malaysia operations and Overseas operations. Malaysia operations segment includes Duty free and non-dutiable goods; Airport services; Agriculture and horticulture; Hotel and Project and repair maintenance. Overseas operations segment includes Airport services and Project and repair maintenance. It generates maximum revenue from Airport services in the Malaysia operations segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Malaysia Airports Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malaysia Airports Hldgs (OTCGM: MYPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malaysia Airports Hldgs's (MYPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malaysia Airports Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malaysia Airports Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF)?

A

The stock price for Malaysia Airports Hldgs (OTCGM: MYPRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malaysia Airports Hldgs.

Q

When is Malaysia Airports Hldgs (OTCGM:MYPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Malaysia Airports Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malaysia Airports Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Malaysia Airports Hldgs (MYPRF) operate in?

A

Malaysia Airports Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.