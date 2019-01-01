Mayne Pharma is a small generics and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer that earns over 90% of revenue in the U.S. market. Product portfolios focus on dermatology and women's health. The company performs very limited research and development, typically acquiring off-patent or tail-end brands. In fiscal 2019 generics contributed 61% of revenue and specialty brands 17%, with the balance coming from non-U.S. sales and contract manufacturing. Dynamics within the U.S. generics market leading to increased competition and significant drug price declines have resulted in Mayne significantly impairing acquired intangible assets. The company is shifting its focus to growth of the higher-margin specialty brands segment.