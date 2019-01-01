QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
My Freightworld Technologies Inc provides LTL, Volume LTL, Intermodal and TL Brokerage Services to manufacturing companies and transportation intermediaries of all types and sizes. The company's solutions include Less-than-Truckload, Volume LTL, Truckload, Intermodal. It provides its customers with applications to reduce costs and improve all areas of freight management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

My Freightworld Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy My Freightworld Tech (MYFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of My Freightworld Tech (OTCEM: MYFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are My Freightworld Tech's (MYFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for My Freightworld Tech.

Q

What is the target price for My Freightworld Tech (MYFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for My Freightworld Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for My Freightworld Tech (MYFT)?

A

The stock price for My Freightworld Tech (OTCEM: MYFT) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 8:56:13 PM.

Q

Does My Freightworld Tech (MYFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for My Freightworld Tech.

Q

When is My Freightworld Tech (OTCEM:MYFT) reporting earnings?

A

My Freightworld Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is My Freightworld Tech (MYFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for My Freightworld Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does My Freightworld Tech (MYFT) operate in?

A

My Freightworld Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.