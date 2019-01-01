QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(MYCOD)
Day High/Low
- - -
Vol / Avg.
- / 9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
1.45 - 1.83
Mkt Cap
9.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
-
EPS
-1
Float / Outstanding
- / 5.2M
50d Avg. Price
1.8

Mydecine Innovations (OTC:MYCOD), Quotes and News Summary

Mydecine Innovations (OTC: MYCOD) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc is a biopharma and life sciences company. It is committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use. Reinforcing Mydecine's commitment to mental health solutions is underpinned by the company's three main focuses: Clinical Trials focusing on Veterans, EMS, and First Responders with a PTSD indication; Research and Development building a robust portfolio of intellectual property around drug discovery and unique delivery mechanisms with relevant use patents and future patent applications and Modern technology utilizing for better clinical trial management and mental health wellbeing.
Read More

Mydecine Innovations Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK: MYCOD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Mydecine Innovations's (MYCOD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Mydecine Innovations.

Q
What is the target price for Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Mydecine Innovations

Q
Current Stock Price for Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD)?
A

The stock price for Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK: MYCOD) is $1.8 last updated Thu Apr 21 2022 19:40:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mydecine Innovations.

Q
When is Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOD) reporting earnings?
A

Mydecine Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Mydecine Innovations.

Q
What sector and industry does Mydecine Innovations (MYCOD) operate in?
A

Mydecine Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.