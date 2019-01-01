Muncy Bank Financial Inc is a holding company. It provides commercial, mortgage, residential real estate, and consumer loan financing as well as deposit, investment, and trust services to its customers serviced by its five community banking offices. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal unsecured and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans; and consumer loan financing. It also offers investment services college savings strategies, insurance protection, portfolio analysis, wealth transition, and retirement accounts.