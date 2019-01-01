QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Muncy Bank Financial Inc is a holding company. It provides commercial, mortgage, residential real estate, and consumer loan financing as well as deposit, investment, and trust services to its customers serviced by its five community banking offices. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal unsecured and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans; and consumer loan financing. It also offers investment services college savings strategies, insurance protection, portfolio analysis, wealth transition, and retirement accounts.

Muncy Bank Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Muncy Bank Financial (OTCQB: MYBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Muncy Bank Financial's (MYBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Muncy Bank Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Muncy Bank Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF)?

A

The stock price for Muncy Bank Financial (OTCQB: MYBF) is $39.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:05:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Muncy Bank Financial (OTCQB:MYBF) reporting earnings?

A

Muncy Bank Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Muncy Bank Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Muncy Bank Financial (MYBF) operate in?

A

Muncy Bank Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.