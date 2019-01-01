QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
8.06 - 8.57
Vol / Avg.
8.3K/11.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.24 - 9.44
Mkt Cap
849.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.51
P/E
183.86
EPS
0.01
Shares
104.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 7:00AM
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aya Gold & Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK: MYAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aya Gold & Silver's (MYAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK: MYAGF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on March 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting MYAGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.53% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF)?

A

The stock price for Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK: MYAGF) is $8.1111 last updated Today at 5:47:38 PM.

Q

Does Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q

When is Aya Gold & Silver (OTCPK:MYAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Aya Gold & Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aya Gold & Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Aya Gold & Silver (MYAGF) operate in?

A

Aya Gold & Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.