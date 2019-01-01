|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: MXTTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares.
There is no analysis for MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares
The stock price for MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: MXTTF) is $0.1395 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 17:45:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares.
MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares.
MedXtractor Corp Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.