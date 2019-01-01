QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/68.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
2.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
38.6M
Outstanding
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties. The company's project consists of Isabella Gold-Silver Project and Wigu Hill.

Montero Mining and Explr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Montero Mining and Explr (OTCPK: MXTRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Montero Mining and Explr's (MXTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Montero Mining and Explr.

Q

What is the target price for Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Montero Mining and Explr

Q

Current Stock Price for Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF)?

A

The stock price for Montero Mining and Explr (OTCPK: MXTRF) is $0.054 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:40:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montero Mining and Explr.

Q

When is Montero Mining and Explr (OTCPK:MXTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Montero Mining and Explr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Montero Mining and Explr.

Q

What sector and industry does Montero Mining and Explr (MXTRF) operate in?

A

Montero Mining and Explr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.