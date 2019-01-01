QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.06%
52 Wk
12.15 - 16.48
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
68.91
Open
-
P/E
40.77
EPS
0.09
Shares
150.2M
Outstanding
Neles Corp is a flow control solutions and services provider. Its products include ball valves, butterfly valves, eccentric plug valves, railroad valves, and solenoid and air operated valves among others. The firm serves various industries namely Chemicals, Energy, Marine, Gas processing and LNG, Pulp, paper, and bioproducts, among others.

Neles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neles (MXTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neles (OTCPK: MXTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neles's (MXTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neles.

Q

What is the target price for Neles (MXTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neles

Q

Current Stock Price for Neles (MXTOF)?

A

The stock price for Neles (OTCPK: MXTOF) is $14.78 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 14:30:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neles (MXTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neles.

Q

When is Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Neles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neles (MXTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neles.

Q

What sector and industry does Neles (MXTOF) operate in?

A

Neles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.